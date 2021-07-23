Packers announce changes for shareholders meeting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers want shareholders coming for the annual meeting Monday to be ready. The Packers made some changes this year, after having to cancel in-person events because of the pandemic.

The shareholders meeting starts at 11 A.M. Monday, July 26, rain or shine. People who aren’t fully vaccinated are asked to wear masks in accordance with CDC guidelines, but shareholders will not be asked for proof of vaccination.

Parking lots at Lambeau Field open at 8 A.M. Parking is free at Lambeau Field for the shareholders meeting. Shareholders are encouraged to use the parking north of the Packers Pro Shop or near the east-side gates. Limited disability parking is available. Neighboring homes and businesses might be offering their parking lots, often at a cost, or you can park on the street in surrounding neighborhoods --but remember to obey the posted signs.

Gates open at 9 A.M. Shareholders should enter through the Miller Lite Gate on the north side of Lambeau Field or the Oneida Nation or American Family Insurance gates on the east side. Once you enter, there is no re-entry if you leave the stadium. Wheelchair seating for the shareholders meeting is on the east side of the stadium; wheelchairs will not be provided.

1919 Kitchen & Tap will offer shareholders a limited breakfast menu from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. The regular menu will be offered starting 11 A.M.

The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame is open for shareholders, and the Packers Pro Shop will open at 9 A.M. The atrium is closed to the general public until 2 P.M.

All transactions at Lambeau Field are now cashless, including businesses in the atrium and the Hall of Fame. If you don’t have a credit or debit card, a machine in the atrium accepts cash and puts the amount on a prepaid debit card.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.