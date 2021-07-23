Advertisement

One taken to hospital during Green Bay house fire

Firefighter helmet and coat
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person was sent to the hospital Thursday night during a house fire.

The Green Bay Metro Fire Department tells us the fire was reported on the deck of a home on Elm Street at about 9:30.

Firefighters found a back deck on the second floor was burning, and the flames were spreading to the siding and roof.

The fire was contained after causing $40,000 in damage.

Officials blamed the fire on smoking materials that weren’t taken care of properly.

A person living in the house was taken to the hospital because they were having trouble breathing.

