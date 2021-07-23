Advertisement

Man stabbed in back in Sheboygan; suspect in custody

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 31-year-old man is hospitalized after being stabbed in the back in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. A 54-year-old suspect was arrested hours later.

Police were called for a stabbing in the area of S. 17th St. and Niagara Ave. shortly before 5 P.M. The victim was given initial treatment at a local hospital then transported to a hospital in Milwaukee. He’s expected to recover.

The 54-year-old is in jail, and police are seeking a charge of second-degree reckless endangerment.

Police don’t know a motive for the stabbing. They say the victim and suspect are acquaintances, and nothing was stolen from the victim. Both men are from Sheboygan.

