Man charged in fatal stabbing rampage in Green Bay is competent to stand trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man accused of a rampage in Green Bay, wounding a bartender then fatally stabbing a man in a car, was found competent to stand trial at a second competency hearing.

Brown County court officials charged Wesley Brice, 22, with nine counts, including 7 felonies, following the stabbings on Broadway in March.

His charges include 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, two counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, Criminal Damage to Property, False Imprisonment, Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force, Substantial Battery and Disorderly Conduct.

His bail is set at $2 million cash.

He’ll be back in court for a preliminary hearing next Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, the bartender told officers she was cleaning up at Rockabilly’s Saloon when Brice walked into the bar. She said Brice walked up to her and said “I like you” and “come here.” She didn’t know him, and she refused. He went behind the bar and she saw he had a knife. She tried to call police but he dragged her off. She was injured but was able to get away and was protected by people at Rum Runners, a bar two doors down from Rockabilly’s.

Police say Brice then drove his car into Rum Runners. He ran off, then approached a car that was stopped for a train. He pounded on the window, trying to get into the car, then stabbed the 70-year-old man behind the wheel. The man died later at a hospital. A police commander said the choice of victim was “completely random.”

Police located Brice and took him into custody. The complaint reads, “He [Brice] was not making coherent sentences and was saying, ‘I am God.’” “It was clear to officers on scene that Wesley was in some sort of excited mental state and did not know what was going on,” reads the complaint.

