LATE NIGHT STORMS, THEN HOT & HUMID WEEKEND

The first half of the night may bring a spotty storm, but the main event will be after midnight as a line of storms moves across the state. The storms will be strongest north, and then weaken as they drop southeastward. As it looks now, the storms will not reach Green Bay or the Fox cities until after 3am to around daybreak. Initially, some of those storms in the NORTH may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds. However, odds are that they’ll weaken as they arrive in the Fox Valley. After those storms move out, we’ll get back into some sun. A few more isolated storms could pop up late tomorrow, but Saturday will NOT be a washout. It will however be hot, very humid and at times a bit breezy.

Otherwise, the heat will continue throughout the weekend and into early next week. Most of our highs will be in the upper 80s. The humidity may drop SLIGHTLY into Sunday, but you should expect those dew points to rise again on Monday. We really don’t expect any big break in the humidity until we get towards the end of next week. A few spotty storms could return Monday... Better chances arrive Tuesday and again Wednesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

SATURDAY: SW bec WNW 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

SUNDAY: W 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

TONIGHT: Very muggy. Iffy chance of an evening storm, but storms likely well after midnight. LOW: 73

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered storms early, and a few possible late. Otherwise, some sun. HIGH: 89 LOW 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and still hot. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and more humid. Chance of a few spotty storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. A chance of thunderstorms, especially NORTH. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Some sun. Warm and a bit humid. SMALL CHANCE of a stray storm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 81

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.