Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament draws anglers from across the country

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament is hoping to bring almost three thousand anglers from across the country to Northeast Wisconsin. Last year, had a record-breaking 3,290 registrants even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

K/D Salmon Tournament Press Release Thursday July 22, 2021:

The 39th annual Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament gets underway Friday, July 23 and runs nine days, through 9 p.m. Saturday, July 31.

Salmon fever is especially high this year, with multiple 30-pound-plus giants being caught the past two months. The Sturgeon Bay to Kewaunee stretch has produced a handful of 30-pound-plus giants this week alone, just prior to the tournament. The two largest included a 35-pound, 10-ounce Chinook on a charter out of Algoma Monday night (reeled in by 71-year-old Susann Jacques of DePere with help from her daughter and granddaughter - an hour-long battle that ended well after dark!) and an incredible 38.58-pounder reeled in this morning (Thursday) from a trailered 18-foot charter, launching out of Algoma. (Pics of both available on the K/D Facebook page).

While Algoma, Kewaunee and Sturgeon Bay have been especially hot of late, multiple trophies have also been hooked off of Baileys Harbor and Washington Island. First place is $10,000 cash, a free mount of the catch and a custom-made, sterling silver salmon ring. Close to 200 prizes are awarded, including 45 daily port prizes for the heaviest catch of the day at Algoma, Baileys Harbor, Kewaunee, Sturgeon Bay and Washington Island.

Fishing is allowed anywhere in the Wisconsin waters of Lake Michigan and Green Bay off of Kewaunee and Door counties. Fish are typically weighed between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.

One of the allures of the contest is that even a beginner can get in on the $50,000 in cash and prizes. There’s a lot of luck involved in catching a mature Chinook that is suspended over the vast depths of Lake Michigan. The event has produced salmon in excess of 30 pounds 23 times since its beginning in 1983, including 8 of the last 10 years. The 38.58-pound fish caught just 18 hours prior the start of this year’s event is thought to be the heaviest Wisconsin salmon on a certified scale since a 39-pounder won the K/D in 1999.

In addition to an entry ticket ($25 for the full event, or $13 for a one-day shot), anyone age 16 and up needs a fishing license and Great Lakes salmon and trout stamp. No licenses or stamps are required for youths age 15 and under, but tickets are required for those ages 10 to 15.

Tickets are available throughout the event at B&K Bait and Tackle on Washington Island, Baileys 57 in Baileys Harbor, JP Express on Hwy. 42 north of Carlsville, Howie’s Tackle and Greystone Castle in Sturgeon Bay, Algoma BP and Jandu Petro BP 24/7 in Algoma, and Accurate Marine & Tackle and Center Court Convenience in Kewaunee.

