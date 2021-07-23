INTERVIEW: Reversing Type 2 diabetes

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than 34 million Americans have diabetes, and about 90% have Type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes can not only be managed but, in some cases, reversed.

Sarah Thomsen talked with Verna Bartels of Fond du Lac, who tried managing her diabetes with diet and exercise, but was eventually on increasing dosages of medication and facing the possibility of insulin dependence. She talks about what inspired her to find alternatives, and how she reversed her Type 2 diabetes with support from a health coach and doctor from Verta Health.

Verna also offers advice for people starting down the same path. Watch the full interview above.

