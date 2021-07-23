HOT & HUMID INTO THE WEEKEND WITH SOME STORMS

A tropical-like air mass is creeping into Wisconsin. It’s going to make our weather a bit uncomfortable for most folks. With inland high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, our heat index or “feel-like temperature” may reach 90 degrees.

Hazy (smoky) sunshine will mix with clouds today. There might be an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon, but a round of heavier storms is more likely late tonight and into early Saturday morning. Some of those storms may be strong with heavy rain and gusty winds as they rumble through the Northwoods. However, odds are that they’ll weaken as they arrive in the Fox Valley. After those storms move out, we’ll get back into some sun. A few more isolated storms could pop up late tomorrow, but Saturday will NOT be a washout.

Otherwise, this heat wave will continue through the weekend and into early next week. Most of our highs will be in the upper 80s. The humidity may drop SLIGHTLY into Sunday, but you should expect those dew points to rise again on Monday. We really don’t expect any big break in the humidity until we get towards the end of next week.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-2′

SATURDAY: SW/W 10-20 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TODAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy. A pop-up storm? HIGH: 86 (heat index near 90)

TONIGHT: An evening full moon, then late-night thunderstorms. Mega-muggy. LOW: 73

SATURDAY: Hot and humid. Scattered storms early, and a few possible late. Otherwise, some sun. HIGH: 89 LOW 63

SUNDAY: Sunny and still hot. Not quite as humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and more humid. Chance of thunder at NIGHT. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. A chance of thunderstorms, especially NORTH. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Scattered thunderstorms. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 86 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and only slightly humid. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.