Former deputy gets 4 months in jail for wrong-way crash in Calumet County

CHILTON, Wis. (WBAY) - A former Outagamie County sheriff’s deputy who crashed into a car while driving the wrong way on Highway 441 was sentenced Friday to four months in the Calumet County jail.

Jonathan Cvengros, of Neenah, was off-duty and on his way to work in March, 2020, when he missed his exit and made a U-turn on the highway, going the wrong way, hitting an oncoming pickup truck and injuring two people. One of the victims, an Appleton man, lost an eye and spent weeks in the hospital with a fractured hip.

Cvengros pleaded no contest to negligent operation of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct -- both misdemeanors. The felony charge of reckless driving causing great bodily harm was dismissed but read into the record, which meant the judge could consider it at Friday’s sentencing.

Investigators determined Cvengros was not drunk or impaired or using his cell phone at the time of the crash. He told investigators his mind was on other things, including a domestic abuse arrest he made the night before and getting caffeinated drinks before his shift, according to the criminal complaint.

Cvengros was placed on administrative leave after his arrest and later resigned from the department.

