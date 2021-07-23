DNR sturgeon biologist Koenigs resigns after caviar investigation

CHILTON, Wis. - Wisconsin’s former top sturgeon biologist has resigned after he was accused of lying to investigators looking into the illegal processing of sturgeon eggs into caviar.

Ryan Koenigs earlier pleaded no contest to resisting a conservation warden in Calumet County, a misdemeanor. He was fined $500 in court Thursday. Koenigs resigned from the Department of Natural Resources Thursday morning, according to his attorney.

Koenigs was also fined for the same charge in Winnebago County last month, after it was amended down from a charge of misdemeanor theft.

According to a criminal complaint, the DNR and U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service were investigating reports of sturgeon eggs being illegally bought, sold or bartered around Lake Winnebago since at least 2017. Koenigs initially denied knowing about DNR staff collecting sturgeon eggs and giving them to people outside of DNR research. He eventually admitted staff were bringing eggs to caviar processors after research instead of throwing them away.

One processor told investigators he would give caviar to Koenigs to “travel around the Winnebago System and give the caviar to fisheries staff, friends, and other spearers.”

Koenigs was hired as Winnebago System Lake Sturgeon Biologist in 2012, and was in charge of registration stations, quotas and egg numbers.

Caviar processors Victor and Mary Schneider were charged with being party to the unlawful sale of game. Action 2 News reported they entered an agreement with the Fond du Lac County district attorney earlier this year to avoid prosecution if they don’t participate in caviar production for a year and follow other conditions.

