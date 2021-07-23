Advertisement

DNR division filled with St. Norbert graduates

Many of the staff in the environmental management division have common connections
By Jeff Alexander
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - When it comes to the DNR’s Northeast region headquarters, there’s a common connection for many of the staff in the environmental management division: They all earned the same degree from the same local college.

When it comes to the removal and disposal of contaminants in our rivers, soils and landfills, these are the DNR specialists who oversee it. And they all share a common bond.

“It’s very unique, it’s exciting to have all of us together,” Jackie Marciulionis, senior hydrogeologist, said.

That bond is a geology degree from St. Norbert College in De Pere.

“Very tight-knit program. Everyone really knows each other, very small classes, and just really hands-on, great experience,” Cody Heinze, senior hydrogeologist, said.

And despite some graduating decades apart, they all had the same professor, Dr. Tim Flood.

Roxanne Chronert is the DNR remediation and redevelopment supervisor. “We know a lot of the same professors, we’ve had a lot of the same experiences. They all have gone off in different directions to grad school, done different things, some have even worked for consulting firms for a while, so it’s kind of fun. They bring a little different experience, but we have that core background from St. Norbert, a lot of the same values and work ethic,” she said.

For some, the journey from St. Norbert to the DNR was identical.

“So Jackie and I actually paralleled each other at everything,” said Sarah Krueger, a contaminated sediment specialist. “She graduated from St. Norbert, then I graduated from St. Norbert. She went to Iowa State for her masters, I went to Iowa State for my masters. We went into consulting. She started out at the company I ended up at, and then I followed her to DNR.”

The latest to join the club is Karen Campoli in spring 2020.

“I didn’t realize there was this many as I got hired, so it was kind of after our interview that Roxanne is like, yep, there’s actually kind of a few St. Norbert people here,” Campoli, a senior hydrogeologist recalled. “It’s almost like a little family that you’re like I didn’t realize I knew.”

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Investigation finds more legal woes for ex-car salesman charged in federal probe
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases linked to more contagious delta variant
Five people were arrested for the drug overdose death of Jordan May in Waupaca County. Top...
Five arrested for Waupaca County drug overdose, referred for reckless homicide charges
Rusty patched bumble bee on flowers at downtown Appleton home
Rare, endangered bee found in Appleton
Trial now set for John Solberg, consignment car dealership owner indicted on fraud

Latest News

Anglers at the Kewaunee/Door County Salmon Tournament
Fishing tournament boosts lakeshore businesses
Testing blood with a glucose meter
INTERVIEW: Reversing Type 2 diabetes
Insulin monitor for diabetics
INTERVIEW: Reversing Type 2 diabetes
(Source: Pixabay)
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Super crops
Brad Spakowitz discusses a breakthrough in farming potatoes and rice
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Super crops