DNR division filled with St. Norbert graduates

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - When it comes to the DNR’s Northeast region headquarters, there’s a common connection for many of the staff in the environmental management division: They all earned the same degree from the same local college.

When it comes to the removal and disposal of contaminants in our rivers, soils and landfills, these are the DNR specialists who oversee it. And they all share a common bond.

“It’s very unique, it’s exciting to have all of us together,” Jackie Marciulionis, senior hydrogeologist, said.

That bond is a geology degree from St. Norbert College in De Pere.

“Very tight-knit program. Everyone really knows each other, very small classes, and just really hands-on, great experience,” Cody Heinze, senior hydrogeologist, said.

And despite some graduating decades apart, they all had the same professor, Dr. Tim Flood.

Roxanne Chronert is the DNR remediation and redevelopment supervisor. “We know a lot of the same professors, we’ve had a lot of the same experiences. They all have gone off in different directions to grad school, done different things, some have even worked for consulting firms for a while, so it’s kind of fun. They bring a little different experience, but we have that core background from St. Norbert, a lot of the same values and work ethic,” she said.

For some, the journey from St. Norbert to the DNR was identical.

“So Jackie and I actually paralleled each other at everything,” said Sarah Krueger, a contaminated sediment specialist. “She graduated from St. Norbert, then I graduated from St. Norbert. She went to Iowa State for her masters, I went to Iowa State for my masters. We went into consulting. She started out at the company I ended up at, and then I followed her to DNR.”

The latest to join the club is Karen Campoli in spring 2020.

“I didn’t realize there was this many as I got hired, so it was kind of after our interview that Roxanne is like, yep, there’s actually kind of a few St. Norbert people here,” Campoli, a senior hydrogeologist recalled. “It’s almost like a little family that you’re like I didn’t realize I knew.”

