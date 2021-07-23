Advertisement

Dairy Cares kicking off second decade of fundraising for Children’s Wisconsin

Dairy Cares is hosting its annual garden party of July 31, 2021.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Like many other organizations, Dairy Cares, a non-profit made up of friends in the local dairy industry, hosted a virtual fundraiser last year because of the pandemic. This year, it’s going hybrid.

Excitement is building and the gardens at Jim and Annette Ostrom’s home in De Pere are in full bloom for the July 31st Dairy Cares of Wisconsin Garden Party. The 11th annual event will kickoff the organizations second decade of fundraising for Children’s Wisconsin.

According to Jim Ostrom, “The first year we were hoping to raise $8000 and I think we raised $65,000, $68,000 and we were stunned and Children’s was stunned and it just turned into something much bigger.”

In the first decade of parties, Dairy Cares raised about $1.5 million for Children’s Wisconsin. The hospital system, based in Milwaukee, even naming its simulation lab after the non-profit -- because of the support it’s received from Dairy Cares.

“That gives people the tools, care providers the tools and technology to really practice and learn new techniques to help care for kids and we are hopeful that dollars raised this year will help up have a simulation dummy in the Fox Valley,” says Christine Baranoucky with the Children’s Wisconsin Foundation.

The goal for this year’s party is to raise $250,000. Dairy Cares preparing to raise those funds both in-person and through online donations and an auction -- encouraging people, who participated virtually last year, to text “DAIRY” to 76278.

Jim Ostrom adds, “We have, bid for a cause, and you can go on by texting and go online and you can make a small contribution or you can make a very large contribution, whatever you’re comfortable with.”

Knowing all donations, whether big or small, will help children both locally and statewide.

