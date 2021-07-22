Advertisement

Trial now set for John Solberg, consignment car dealership owner indicted on fraud

(WBAY)
By Sarah Thomsen
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - John Solberg will now be going to trial in his federal fraud case.

The former owner of consignment car shops, that once operated under the names Standard Pre-Owned and Backwoods Bargains in Suamico and Kaukauna, was scheduled to have a ‘change of plea’ hearing in federal court in Wisconsin’s Eastern District Thursday afternoon.

Instead, the judge began the hearing, appearing surprised, saying if there’s no plea, he wants it scheduled for trial.

In past hearings, he’s allowed more status conferences for attorneys to work out a potential deal.

A trial regarding Solberg’s 15 counts of wire, mail or bank fraud is now scheduled for October 25, 2021.

A federal indictment says Solberg would forge vehicle titles and/or sell cars for people without their knowledge and then keep the money.

An investigation started more than five years ago.

Solberg was arrested and first appeared in federal court in November of 2019.

In today’s brief virtual hearing, the judge said attorneys could continue working to reach a plea agreement, but wants a specific date set for that to happen, telling them, “let’s not play chicken.” No date has yet been set.

Action 2 News will continue to update this story.

