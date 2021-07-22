N.E.W. Zoo building an overhead canopy tour for this fall

SAUMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals in a new way thanks to plans for a half-mile long canopy walk.

“We thought this would really be the perfect way to experience the zoo,” the director of N.E.W. Zoo, Neil Anderson, said. “It’s completely different. I don’t think there is really any zoo around especially from Wisconsin that would have something like this.”

The N.E.W. Zoological Society is already halfway toward it’s fundraising goal. If you’re interested in donating, you can visit their donation website. (Click here).

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.