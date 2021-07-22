Advertisement

N.E.W. Zoo building an overhead canopy tour for this fall

By Annie Krall
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Visitors to the Northeast Wisconsin (N.E.W.) Zoo will be seeing some of their favorite animals in a new way thanks to plans for a half-mile long canopy walk.

“We thought this would really be the perfect way to experience the zoo,” the director of N.E.W. Zoo, Neil Anderson, said. “It’s completely different. I don’t think there is really any zoo around especially from Wisconsin that would have something like this.”

The N.E.W. Zoological Society is already halfway toward it’s fundraising goal. If you’re interested in donating, you can visit their donation website. (Click here).

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 virus activity high in 29 Wisconsin counties
First Alert Investigation finds more legal woes for ex-car salesman charged in federal probe
Joshua Aide sentencing hearing. July 21, 2021.
“He is a coward”: Survivors describe living nightmare as man sentenced to life for Oshkosh shootings
Kit Vandenheuvel
Green Bay man arrested for suspected 10th OWI
Police tape.
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

Latest News

John Solberg
DEBRIEF: Trial date set on federal fraud charges
Preparing a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
DEBRIEF: Wisconsin's push for vaccinations
Artist concept of NEW Zoo canopy walk
NEW Zoo creating canopy tour
NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks players celebrate aboard double-decker buses during a parade
Milwaukee Bucks, fans celebrate with parade