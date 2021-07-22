Advertisement

Neenah native, Team USA member recognized by Mayor before City Council

Neenah Mayor recognition of Maddie Wanamaker(WBAY Staff)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The City of Neenah is recognizing a hometown Olympian as she prepares to compete in Tokyo.

Wednesday night, Mayor Dean Kaufert gave the parents of Team USA member Maddie Wanamaker a Citation of Recognition before the city Council.

Wanamaker is representing the United States as a member of the women’s four rowing team.

She graduated from the University of Wisconsin, and helped the Badgers to a pair of Top 10 finishes at the NCAA Rowing Championships during her years in Madison.

Wanamaker’s family say the entire community is excited to cheer her on.

“She kind of overcome a lot of obstacles to get there. It’s so, so, so competitive. It’s so close. She could have missed it by just a little but she really gave it everything and she made the boat,” said Maddie’s mother, Janet Wanamaker.

She will compete in her first race on Friday around 10 p.m. Central Time.

Sports anchor Dave Schroeder caught up with Wanamaker as she prepared for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. CLICK HERE to watch that interview.

RELATED: Olympian makes way home after training after COVID-19 spreads

