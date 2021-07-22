Advertisement

MUGGY & UNSETTLED TO END OUT THE WEEK...

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A south breeze has kicked in today as we are stuck in between high pressure in the Great Lakes and low pressure in the Northern Plains. This wind will increase the humidity across the area. You’ll probably notice the mugginess this afternoon, as our dew point climbs above 60 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy across the area for the rest of the day but you’ll catch at least a few peaks of sun. While there’s a SLIGHT chance of a shower or thunderstorm today, most folks will probably stay dry. There are additional chances of showers and thunderstorms tonight as a warm front drapes across the region, but the main storm activity occurs Friday night and into Saturday morning. The risk of severe weather is LOW over the next few days, but depending on the timing of Saturday’s storms, an upgrade may be needed early in the weekend.

Otherwise, the heat and humidity is going to build into the weekend. Inland high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat index will climb well into the 90s with the surge of muggy air... It’s looking like this heat is going to stick around into a good chunk of next week too.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Humidity rises. Isolated thundershowers. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Thundershowers possible. A bit muggy with some fog. LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms, especially late. Hot and muggy. HIGH: 87 LOW 72

SATURDAY: Scattered morning storms, then a chance in the evening. Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 89 LOW 64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, and slightly less humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot again and more humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Spotty thunderstorms, especially NORTH. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Lingering storms possible, then partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 85

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 virus activity high in 29 Wisconsin counties
Joshua Aide sentencing hearing. July 21, 2021.
“He is a coward”: Survivors describe living nightmare as man sentenced to life for Oshkosh shootings
Kit Vandenheuvel
Green Bay man arrested for suspected 10th OWI
First Alert Investigation finds more legal woes for ex-car salesman charged in federal probe
Police tape.
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

Latest News

First Alert Weather
THE HUMIDITY INCREASES TODAY...
First Alert Forecast: Nice start to Thursday, clouds and rain move in later
First Alert Forecast: Nice start to Thursday, clouds and rain move in later
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures and dew points begin increasing
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures and dew points begin increasing
First Alert Weather
TURNING HOT AND MUGGY BY THE WEEKEND