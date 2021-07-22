MUGGY & UNSETTLED TO END OUT THE WEEK...

A south breeze has kicked in today as we are stuck in between high pressure in the Great Lakes and low pressure in the Northern Plains. This wind will increase the humidity across the area. You’ll probably notice the mugginess this afternoon, as our dew point climbs above 60 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy across the area for the rest of the day but you’ll catch at least a few peaks of sun. While there’s a SLIGHT chance of a shower or thunderstorm today, most folks will probably stay dry. There are additional chances of showers and thunderstorms tonight as a warm front drapes across the region, but the main storm activity occurs Friday night and into Saturday morning. The risk of severe weather is LOW over the next few days, but depending on the timing of Saturday’s storms, an upgrade may be needed early in the weekend.

Otherwise, the heat and humidity is going to build into the weekend. Inland high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat index will climb well into the 90s with the surge of muggy air... It’s looking like this heat is going to stick around into a good chunk of next week too.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 10-15 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy. Humidity rises. Isolated thundershowers. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Thundershowers possible. A bit muggy with some fog. LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms, especially late. Hot and muggy. HIGH: 87 LOW 72

SATURDAY: Scattered morning storms, then a chance in the evening. Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 89 LOW 64

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, and slightly less humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot again and more humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Spotty thunderstorms, especially NORTH. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Lingering storms possible, then partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 85

