INTERVIEW: Discover Green Bay

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After more than 52 years in business, the Greater Green Bay Convention & Visitors Bureau is overhauling its brand. It now goes by the name “Discover Green Bay,” which admittedly is a lot easier to say.

The new logo, in the colors of green and gold and blue, features a football blended with a wave of water, what the agency calls the “waveball.”

Discover Green Bay president/CEO Brad Toll talked with our Jeff Alexander on Action 2 News at 4:30 about the reasons for the change, and whether the approach to promoting tourism in the Green Bay area has changed, too.

