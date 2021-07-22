THE HUMIDITY INCREASES TODAY...

For now, it’s comfortable across northeast Wisconsin. However, you may be clicking on your air conditioning again soon. We’ll pick up a south breeze today, in between high pressure in the Great Lakes and low pressure in the Northern Plains. This wind will increase the humidity across the area. You’ll probably notice it this afternoon, as our dew point climbs above 60 degrees.

Skies will be partly sunny across the area. While there’s a SLIGHT chance of a shower or thunderstorm today, most folks will probably stay dry. The chance of showers and thunderstorms is a little higher tonight as a warm front drapes across the region. Additional chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue on Friday and Saturday. The risk of severe weather is LOW over the next few days, but depending on the timing on Saturday’s storms, an upgrade may be needed early in the weekend.

Otherwise, the heat and humidity is going to build into the weekend. Inland high temperatures will climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. The heat index will climb well into the 90s with the surge of muggy air... It’s looking like this heat wave is going to stick around into a good chunk of next week too.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Partly sunny. Humidity rises. Isolated thundershowers. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. A few thundershowers. A bit muggy with some fog. LOW: 64

FRIDAY: A hazy mix of sun and clouds. Chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy. HIGH: 84 LOW 72

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Scattered morning storms, then a chance in the evening. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 89 LOW 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, and slightly less humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot again and more humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Spotty thunderstorms, especially NORTH. HIGH: 87 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Early thunder, then partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 85

