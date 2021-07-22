HEAT, HUMIDITY RETURN... AND SO DO SOME STORMS.

A few spotty showers and possible thunder tonight... And into Friday. But the main event to watch will be FRIDAY NIGHT into SATURDAY MORNING as a round of more widespread and possibly stronger storms will be possible. Heavy downpours and gusty winds will be the main threats. For now the SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK IS LOW, but an upgrade may be needed.

Otherwise, plenty of heat and humidity in our future over the next 7 days. Other storm chances will be possible next week as a nearby frontal boundary will serve as the focus of storm development. It’s s bit hard to time the event out, but as of now odds favor Tuesday and Thursday. Keep informed and keep checking back for updates.

WINDS & WAVES:

FRIDAY: S 5-15 KTS WAVES: 2′ or less

SATURDAY: SW-W 10-25 KTS WAVES: 2-4′

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Thundershowers possible. A bit muggy with some fog. LOW: 66

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few spotty t’showers. Hot and muggy. Storms are likely at night. HIGH: 86 LOW 72

SATURDAY: Scattered morning storms, then a chance in the evening. Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and breezy. HIGH: 89 LOW 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Very warm, and slightly less humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot again and more humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Scattered storms. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

WEDNESDAY: Lingering storms possible, then partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

THURSDAY: Storms again. HIGH: 85

