“Frogger” traffic enforcement Thursday in Brown County

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A crosswalk safety and enforcement event known as “Frogger” is taking place Thursday in Brown County’s village of Bellevue, just outside Green Bay.

With kids and other pedestrians outside enjoying the summer, it’s important to make sure roads are safe for them. As part of the “Yield to your neighbor” campaign, Wello is partnering with Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Green Bay Police, De Pere Police, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers will be watching to make sure drivers are following the law and yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks.

Drivers who break the law will be stopped to receive either a warning or a ticket. During a Frogger event in June, 184 drivers were stopped.

