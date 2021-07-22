Advertisement

“Frogger” traffic enforcement Thursday in Brown County

A driver passes a pedestrian in a crosswalk during a traffic enforcement event
A driver passes a pedestrian in a crosswalk during a traffic enforcement event
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WBAY) - A crosswalk safety and enforcement event known as “Frogger” is taking place Thursday in Brown County’s village of Bellevue, just outside Green Bay.

With kids and other pedestrians outside enjoying the summer, it’s important to make sure roads are safe for them. As part of the “Yield to your neighbor” campaign, Wello is partnering with Ashwaubenon Public Safety, Green Bay Police, De Pere Police, and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers will be watching to make sure drivers are following the law and yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks.

Drivers who break the law will be stopped to receive either a warning or a ticket. During a Frogger event in June, 184 drivers were stopped.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 virus activity high in 29 Wisconsin counties
Joshua Aide sentencing hearing. July 21, 2021.
“He is a coward”: Survivors describe living nightmare as man sentenced to life for Oshkosh shootings
Kit Vandenheuvel
Green Bay man arrested for suspected 10th OWI
First Alert Investigation finds more legal woes for ex-car salesman charged in federal probe
Police tape.
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) holds up the MVP trophy after defeating the...
WATCH LIVE: Milwaukee celebrates Bucks NBA championship with parade
Brown County Sheriff's Office
Burglar strikes Brown County pawn and gun shop with employees inside
Five people were arrested for the drug overdose death of Jordan May in Waupaca County. Top...
Five arrested for Waupaca County drug overdose, referred for reckless homicide charges
Neenah native, Team USA member recognized by Mayor before City Council
Neenah native, Team USA member recognized by Mayor before City Council