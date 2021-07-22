Five arrested, face reckless homicide charges for Waupaca County drug overdose

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - Waupaca County authorities have five people in custody for the death of Jordan May from a drug overdose. All five are accused of first-degree reckless homicide.

First responders were called about a suspected heroin overdose in the town of Lind on May 30. The 33-year-old victim died on June 1.

Authorities initially arrested Jessica Bell, 39, from Waupaca, and Patrick Rhoden, 36, of New London.

A few days later, authorities arrested 30-year-old April Hardegen and 31-year-old Aaron Van Dyke, both from New London. The two were already under investigation by the Waupaca County Narcotics Unit. The sheriff’s office says confidential informants made six drug purchases from Hardegen and Van Dyke. Detectives with a search warrant found heroin, methamphetamine, THC, and drug paraphernalia and drug packaging materials at a home on W. Beacon Ave. in New London.

A fifth arrest in the case was made in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit arrested 20-year-old Demargieon Hillard-Carter. A search warrant of a home on W. Wabash Court found crack cocaine, fentanyl, THC, drug packaging materials, several weapons, and almost $10,000 in cash. Hillard-Carter was transported to Waupaca County, where he’s currently jailed.

The five were referred to the Waupaca County district attorney for the following charges:

Demargieon P. Hillard-Carter, 20, of Milwaukee, in custody on $50,000 cash bond.

First Degree Reckless Homicide

Aaron B. Van Dyke, 31, of New London, in custody on $100,000 cash bond.

First Degree Reckless Homicide

Deliver Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Deliver Heroin (Party to a Crime)

Neglecting a Child

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of THC

Possession of Schedule 2 Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Certain Places Enhancer

• Patrick R. Rhoden, 36, of New London, in custody on $50,000 cash bond.

First Degree Reckless Homicide

Deliver Heroin

Jessica A. Bell, 39, of Waupaca, in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

First Degree Reckless Homicide

Deliver Heroin

Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Methamphetamine

April R. Hardegen, 30, of New London, in custody on a $100,000 cash bond.

First Degree Reckless Homicide

Deliver Methamphetamine

Deliver Heroin (4 counts)

Felony Bail Jumping (11 counts)

Neglecting a Child

Possession of Heroin

Possession of Methamphetamine

Possession of THC

Possession of Schedule 2 Drugs

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Certain Places Enhancer

