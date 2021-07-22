Advertisement

‘Destructive’ thunderstorm warning coming to cellphone near you

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category...
Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.(Source:)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The National Weather Service is expanding the emergency alerts it issues on mobile phones.

Beginning next week, the agency will add a “destructive” severe thunderstorm warning category to its alert system, similar to the ones used for tornado and flash flood warnings.

“Starting July 28, Severe Thunderstorms deemed ‘destructive’ will activate a Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on smartphones,” the weather service said on Twitter. “Criteria for a destructive threat is at least 2.75 inch diameter hail and/or 80 mph thunderstorm winds.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 virus activity high in 29 Wisconsin counties
Joshua Aide sentencing hearing. July 21, 2021.
“He is a coward”: Survivors describe living nightmare as man sentenced to life for Oshkosh shootings
Kit Vandenheuvel
Green Bay man arrested for suspected 10th OWI
First Alert Investigation finds more legal woes for ex-car salesman charged in federal probe
Police tape.
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

Latest News

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: New cases linked to more contagious delta variant
FILE - People attend a cultural-political event on the seaside Malecon Avenue with thousands of...
US imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses
Passenger says brawl caught on video on Frontier Airlines flight was racially motivated.
Brawl breaks out on Frontier Airlines flight
President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 vaccination program during an event in the South...
Biden admin stepping up community grants from COVID bill
Trial now set for John Solberg, consignment car dealership owner indicted on fraud