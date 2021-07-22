Burglar strikes Brown County pawn and gun shop with employees inside

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - Two employees were inside a Brown County pawn store and gun shop when an apparent burglar broke in Thursday morning.

Employees of Midwest Trading Company in Howard say an alarm went off and they discovered someone broke in. One employee took shelter in a locked office while the other got out.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office responded with a Bearcat armored truck to get deputies safely to the entrance. Deputies and police dogs went inside the store but didn’t find anyone except the other employee, who was escorted out.

Investigators were still processing the scene for evidence at 9:30.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.