Authorities investigating cause of fire in Freedom

TOWN OF FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a fire in the Town of Freedom Wednesday morning.

According to the Freedom Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire on the N2500 block of Maloney Road in the Town of Freedom at about 9 a.m. The home’s location is west of Wrightstown and north of Highway 41.

When law enforcement arrived, they found no one was in the residence.

Firefighters arrived shortly after, and crews were able to initially knock the fire down within the first 30 minutes.

However, officials say it took multiple crews several hours to completely extinguish flames due to areas which were difficult to reach, including spots in and near the roofline.

No injuries were reported, and crews were able to leave the scene by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

More than a dozen agencies responded to the incident, which started as a second alarm level but was then raised to a third alarm level.

A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available, however Action 2 News crews at the scene say there was lots of damage done to the building, with flames coming from a roof.

