Appleton City Council debates brand study, new marketing image

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton City Council debated Wednesday night if the city should spend money on a brand study and a new marketing image.

The city’s current logo was designed 27 years ago, and Mayor Jake Woodford says the community has grown and changed since then.

Woodford says he favors a clear, consistent brand which supports the city’s strategic priorities and values.

He adds it should also serve as a point of pride for the taxpayers of Appleton as the community attempts to market itself.

“We’ve heard a lot lately about workforce challenges and recruiting challenges that businesses are having, and having a clear and consistent brand as a city can be helpful in those efforts too,” said Woodford.

The city will spend $50,000 on the study, and $450,000 total to implement a new brand over the next two years.

