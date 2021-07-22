Advertisement

Appleton City Council debates brand study, new marketing image

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Appleton City Council debated Wednesday night if the city should spend money on a brand study and a new marketing image.

The city’s current logo was designed 27 years ago, and Mayor Jake Woodford says the community has grown and changed since then.

Woodford says he favors a clear, consistent brand which supports the city’s strategic priorities and values.

He adds it should also serve as a point of pride for the taxpayers of Appleton as the community attempts to market itself.

“We’ve heard a lot lately about workforce challenges and recruiting challenges that businesses are having, and having a clear and consistent brand as a city can be helpful in those efforts too,” said Woodford.

The city will spend $50,000 on the study, and $450,000 total to implement a new brand over the next two years.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down contract extension offer
An Amber Alert was issued July 20, 2021, for Ariania Boutwell of Racine and her four children
Statewide AMBER ALERT for woman, 4 children canceled
July 20 Air Quality Forecast
Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory because of wildfire smoke
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
Joshua Aide sentencing hearing. July 21, 2021.
“He is a coward”: Survivors describe living nightmare as man sentenced to life for Oshkosh shootings

Latest News

Neenah native, Team USA member recognized by Mayor before City Council
Neenah native, Team USA member recognized by Mayor before City Council
Appleton City Council debates brand study, new marketing image
Appleton City Council debates brand study, new marketing image
Titanic exhibit opens in Oshkosh with Wisconsin connection
Titanic exhibit opens in Oshkosh with Wisconsin connection
DNR hosts 15th public input session on PFAS contamination in Marinette, Peshtigo Wednesday
DNR hosts 15th public input session on PFAS contamination in Marinette, Peshtigo Wednesday
Authorities investigating cause of fire in Freedom
Authorities investigating cause of fire in Freedom