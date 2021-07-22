3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Smart furniture

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If smart furniture is in your future, you may never worry about losing the TV remote again. Imagine changing the volume by waving your hand over the couch arm, or turning lights off when your head hits your pillow? Brad Spakowitz shows you the concepts for smart furniture in 3 Brilliant Minutes.

Plus, Amazon filed a new patent that would give its delivery vans a robot to roll your package from the van to your door. Brad looks at the obstacles this helpful rover would face.

