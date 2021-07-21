TURNING HOT AND MUGGY BY THE WEEKEND

Today was a rather nice one as far as July afternoons go!! It was pleasant with low humidity, and a northeast breeze has pushed the surface smoke away from the area. However, we won’t see these conditions repeat for the remainder of the week...

As low pressure approaches tomorrow, our winds turn to the south and the humidity will increase. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with scattered storms developing. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Spotty storms remain possible on Friday with a round of more widespread rain pushing through Saturday morning.

Despite the rain/storm chances... the heat will build this weekend. Highs will get into the upper half of the 80s on Friday and should stay there into the middle of next week. The humidity will be high and the heat index is likely to top 90° for several days.

Sunday and Monday are both looking dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Both days will be abnormally warm and muggy. A storm system should get into the area towards the middle of next week, and that will eventually help to knock temperatures back down to near normal levels. However, it appears the muggy conditions will continue through the end of July.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. LOW: 58

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. Turning muggier. HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy with spotty storms. HIGH: 87 LOW 71

SATURDAY: Early thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Hot and muggy. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 88 LOW 67

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Sunshine gives way to spotty storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.