Advertisement

TURNING HOT AND MUGGY BY THE WEEKEND

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today was a rather nice one as far as July afternoons go!! It was pleasant with low humidity, and a northeast breeze has pushed the surface smoke away from the area. However, we won’t see these conditions repeat for the remainder of the week...

As low pressure approaches tomorrow, our winds turn to the south and the humidity will increase. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with scattered storms developing. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Spotty storms remain possible on Friday with a round of more widespread rain pushing through Saturday morning.

Despite the rain/storm chances... the heat will build this weekend. Highs will get into the upper half of the 80s on Friday and should stay there into the middle of next week. The humidity will be high and the heat index is likely to top 90° for several days.

Sunday and Monday are both looking dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Both days will be abnormally warm and muggy. A storm system should get into the area towards the middle of next week, and that will eventually help to knock temperatures back down to near normal levels. However, it appears the muggy conditions will continue through the end of July.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and seasonably cool. LOW: 58

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. Turning muggier. HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Very warm and humid. Partly cloudy with spotty storms. HIGH: 87 LOW 71

SATURDAY: Early thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Hot and muggy. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 88 LOW 67

SUNDAY: Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. HIGH: 87 LOW: 66

TUESDAY: Sunshine gives way to spotty storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered storms. Still humid. HIGH: 86

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down contract extension offer
An Amber Alert was issued July 20, 2021, for Ariania Boutwell of Racine and her four children
Statewide AMBER ALERT for woman, 4 children canceled
July 20 Air Quality Forecast
Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory because of wildfire smoke
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: A month of cases climbing

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Temperatures and dew points begin increasing
First Alert Forecast: Temperatures and dew points begin increasing
July 21 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turning humid
First Alert Weather
NICE & COMFORTABLE TODAY BUT HUMIDITY RETURNS TOMORROW
July 21 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nicest day of the week