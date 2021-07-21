Trial set for woman accused of driving vehicle in crash which killed granddaughter

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Court records show a trial will take place next year for a woman who is accused of driving while intoxicated, and then crashed her vehicle, which killed her granddaughter.

According to online records, a pre-trial conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. on January 11 for 51-year-old Monica Walker, and a three-day trial is scheduled to begin February 1 at 8:30 a.m.

The trial is scheduled to begin almost exactly one year to the day the crash happened, which authorities say was on February 8, 2021.

Online court records show Walker is charged with two counts of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle and Knowingly Operate Motor Vehicle While Revoked-Cause Death of Another.

Authorities stated deputies were called to a rollover crash on northbound I-43 just south of Middle Road in Manitowoc Rapids at 8:40 a.m.

The criminal complaint read the nine-year-old girl in the vehicle, identified as Tkyia Brewer, had been ejected from the vehicle, and suffered severe injuries.

There were “no obvious signs of life in the female child,” reads the complaint. Investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt.

Deputies saw Monica Walker “crying hysterically.” She told them the victim was her granddaughter.

Walker said she and Tkyia had left a fast food restaurant in Manitowoc and were on the way to pick up Monica’s daughter from Brown County Jail in Green Bay. Walker said she lost control on the icy road, went into the ditch and rolled. She said she was eating her fast food order when she lost control.

A deputy noted a heavy odor of intoxicants on Walker, according to the complaint.

One of the investigators noted beer cans in Walker’s vehicle. A deputy asked Walker if she had been drinking. Walker said she “drank the night before,” according to the complaint. She was adamant that she does not drink and drive.

She told investigators that she started drinking at 9 p.m. the night before. She indicated that she had “a few” pints of apple vodka at a bar. She stated that she drinks apple vodka straight and indicated that the drinks were in glasses larger than the usual shot glass.

She stated that she had stopped drinking at about midnight. She said she wasn’t drunk at the time, and went home to bed.

Walker agreed to a preliminary breath test. It registered 0.092 percent, according to the complaint. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is 0.08 percent.

In 2013, Walker’s license was revoked due to an OWI conviction in Green Bay. That means she’s restricted to 0.02 percent while driving.

