Sports and entertainment worlds react to Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship

Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) reacts after a slam dunk in front of Phoenix Suns...
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) reacts after a slam dunk in front of Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) and forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The sports and entertainment worlds are celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks and their first NBA title since 1971.

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns Tuesday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a minority owner of the Bucks. “Incredible job by Wes and Mark, Peter, Jon Horst our GM made some incredible moves, and our stars played like stars,” Rodgers tweeted.

Musician Sheryl Crow has been cheering on the Bucks throughout the playoffs.

The Phoenix Suns graciously congratulated the Bucks on their win.

NBA legend Bill Russell congratulated Giannis Antetokounmpo on his Finals MVP honor.

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich was at the game and he’s looking forward to a parade.

Magic Johnson heaped praise on the Bucks team.

Several Packers players congratulated the team south on I-43.

Chef Andrew Zimmern, a Minnesota resident, gave up some love for Milwaukee.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

