Sports and entertainment worlds react to Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The sports and entertainment worlds are celebrating the Milwaukee Bucks and their first NBA title since 1971.

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns Tuesday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is a minority owner of the Bucks. “Incredible job by Wes and Mark, Peter, Jon Horst our GM made some incredible moves, and our stars played like stars,” Rodgers tweeted.

Incredible job by Wes and Mark, Peter, Jon Horst our GM made some incredible moves, and our stars played like stars. Can’t stop 34 💪🏼💪🏼 #champs — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) July 21, 2021

Musician Sheryl Crow has been cheering on the Bucks throughout the playoffs.

The Phoenix Suns graciously congratulated the Bucks on their win.

NBA legend Bill Russell congratulated Giannis Antetokounmpo on his Finals MVP honor.

Milwaukee Brewers slugger Christian Yelich was at the game and he’s looking forward to a parade.

Let’s gooooo Milwaukee!! @Bucks in 6 indeed…congrats to @Giannis_An34 and all the guys. Bout time this city got a parade!! https://t.co/OqxvOBufuZ — Christian Yelich (@ChristianYelich) July 21, 2021

Magic Johnson heaped praise on the Bucks team.

Congratulations to the NBA World Champions Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and all Bucks players! 👏🏾🏆💍 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 21, 2021

Several Packers players congratulated the team south on I-43.

Enjoy yourself @DeerDistrict. You deserve it. — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) July 21, 2021

FEAR THE DEER ! Congrats y’all deserved it @Bucks #FearTheDeer — Darnell Savage Jr. (@darnellsavage_) July 21, 2021

Hate on his game all you want but the performance @Giannis_An34 put on speaks for itself! Congrats to the @Bucks 🏆 — Allen Lazard 👑 (@AllenLazard) July 21, 2021

Chef Andrew Zimmern, a Minnesota resident, gave up some love for Milwaukee.

Living in MN we make a lot it WI jokes.

But watching the 75,000 plus revelers OUTSIDE the stadium says it all. Wow! Class act.

And Giannis was not to be denied. Congrats to the Suns on a great season but tonite is all about the Bucks.#fearthedeer — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) July 21, 2021

Congratulations to Giannis and the Bucks!What an authentic human being. Blown away that Giannis took me with him to the podium. That’s simply who he is. An incredible Champion. One of a kind. pic.twitter.com/JvfM1bglMx — Jim Paschke (@Paschketball) July 21, 2021

Giannis did not chase a championship...he decided to build one! Congratulations @Bucks!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Bfxt6gDR24 — Maria Taylor (@MariaTaylor) July 21, 2021

Among the confirmed celebrities attending Game 6 tonight in Milwaukee:



Kanye West

Dave Chappelle

Chris Tucker

Chance The Rapper

Gucci Mane

Julius Erving

Aaron Jones

Donald Driver

Antonio Freeman

Michael Redd

Desmond Mason

Marques Johnson

Brandon Jennings (#BucksInSix) — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) July 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.