SILVER ALERT for Oshkosh woman, who hasn’t driven for years, in missing car

Georgia Pinkerton of Oshkosh was discovered missing on July 21, 2021. She may be driving a...
Georgia Pinkerton of Oshkosh was discovered missing on July 21, 2021. She may be driving a blue, 2018 Kia Soul.(Wisconsin Department of Justice)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert was issued to find a missing Oshkosh woman. Police say a relative woke up and discovered Georgia Pinkerton was missing and so was a car. Pinkerton hasn’t driven in over 3 years, police said. The family notified police just after 7 o’clock Wednesday morning.

Pinkerton, 84 years old, has a medical condition that requires medication. She doesn’t have it with her. She also doesn’t have a cell phone or a purse.

Relatives say she made comments over the last few weeks about going back home to Clark County, in western Wisconsin.

Pinkerton is a white woman, 5′1″ tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes and short, gray hair. She wears glasses. When she was last seen Tuesday evening, she was wearing a bright pink T-shirt; black capri pants with a white stripe down the side; a white, two-button cardigan sweater; and slippers.

The car is a 2018-model, blue Kia Soul with Wisconsin license plate ABN 5796.

If you think you’ve seen Pinkerton or her car, contact local authorities.

Silver Alerts are issued for missing persons who are believed to have dementia or other cognitive impairment.

