Advertisement

Royals top Brewers 5-2; early start for fans to watch Bucks

Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor, right, scores on a two-run single by Manny Pina as Kansas...
Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor, right, scores on a two-run single by Manny Pina as Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez waits for the ball during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)(Nam Y. Huh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Ryan O’Hearn and Jorge Soler homered as the Kansas City Royals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2 in a game that began early to give local fans a chance to watch their team in the NBA Finals.

The start time was moved up four hours at American Family Field.

RELATED: Brewers on time change for Tuesday’s game: “We want to watch the Bucks game, too”

The ballpark is about three miles from the downtown Fiserv Forum, where as many as 65,000 people were expected to watch Game 6 from outdoor plazas as the Milwaukee Bucks tried to beat the Phoenix Suns for their first championship since 1971.

Mike Minor allowed one earned run in six innings, snapping a personal four-start losing streak.

O’Hearn hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the seventh off Hunter Strickland.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a weapons call at Walmart in Bellevue. July 19, 2021.
Investigators identified man in weapons call at Green Bay area Walmart
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down contract extension offer
Eagle III emergency rescue helicopter
Child on moped hit by pickup truck in Brown County
An Amber Alert was issued July 20, 2021, for Ariania Boutwell of Racine and her four children
Statewide AMBER ALERT for woman, 4 children canceled

Latest News

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down contract extension offer
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul...
History awaits: Bucks try to focus with championship chance
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, top, dunks over Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul...
Suns remain upbeat as they face elimination game on road
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Corbin Burnes throws during the ninth inning of the team's...
Burnes back in All-Star form, Brewers beat Reds 8-0 to sweep