Advertisement

Paralympian withdraws after request for mom’s help denied

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — American swimmer Becca Meyers has pulled out of the Paralympics because she says the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee won’t let her bring her mother to Tokyo as her personal care assistant.

Meyers is deaf and blind as the result of a rare genetic disorder.

She won three gold medals at the last Paralympics.

In a statement explaining her withdrawal, she said the USOPC had approved her mother to act as her assistant at all international meets since 2017.

The USOPC said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are increased restrictions on delegation size at the Tokyo Games and that has left the federation only one slot for a PCA who will have to assist 34 Paralympic swimmers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down contract extension offer
An Amber Alert was issued July 20, 2021, for Ariania Boutwell of Racine and her four children
Statewide AMBER ALERT for woman, 4 children canceled
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
July 20 Air Quality Forecast
Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory because of wildfire smoke
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: A month of cases climbing

Latest News

Georgia Pinkerton of Oshkosh was discovered missing on July 21, 2021. She may be driving a...
SILVER ALERT for Oshkosh woman, who hasn’t driven for years, in missing car
July 21 mid morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Nicest day of the week
As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong....
Bride dislocates her knee during first dance
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong....
Bride dislocates her knee during first dance