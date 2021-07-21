Advertisement

NICE & COMFORTABLE TODAY BUT HUMIDITY RETURNS TOMORROW

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Cruz Medina
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The thicker wildfire smoke that prompted yesterday’s air quality alert has been shoved to our west. However, you’ll still notice plenty of elevated smoke in our skies, causing a hazy glow to the sun. Those with respiratory issues will likely be okay today, but should continue to monitor air quality in case there are any new updates.

Weather-wise, this is the nicest day of the week. We’ll enjoy high temperatures in the 70s this afternoon. A gentle northeast breeze will keep the humidity low for late July.

So where did the muggy air go? It’s been pushed west into the Northern Plains and the Corn Belt for now. This break from the humidity will be short lived though... As high pressure gives way to incoming low pressure tomorrow, our humidity will increase with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There’s also additional storm chances overnight Friday and into Saturday morning as the hot and muggy weather builds. We’ll head into the weekend with highs spiking in the upper 80s.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 2′ OR LESS

AFTERNOON: Smoky sunshine with scattered. Less humid. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Staying mild. LOW: 58

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty showers and storms. Humidity slowly rises... HIGH: 78 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Isolated thunderstorms possible late. HIGH: 87 LOW 71

SATURDAY: Early thundershowers, then sunshine. Hot and humid again. HIGH: 88 LOW 67

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Sunshine gives way to late storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87

