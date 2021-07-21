NBA Finals MVP Giannis celebrates 50-point game with 50-piece chicken nuggets

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - NBA Finals champion and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrated his 50-point performance in Game 6 with a 50-piece order of chicken nuggets from Chick-fil-A.

WISN reporter Stephanie Sutton was there when the Milwaukee Bucks superstar pulled up to Chick-fil-A to pick up his order. No. 34 had his NBA Finals MVP trophy on his lap.

“I was hungry,” Giannis told Sutton.

The morning after winning a World Championship @Giannis_An34 picks up @ChickfilA with his #NBAFinals MVP trophy on his lap. pic.twitter.com/dSQ0Vg7Dv9 — Stephanie J. Sutton (@Steph__Sutton) July 21, 2021

Giannis teased his visit to Chick-fil-A during an Instagram Live.

“I haven’t slept at all. I haven’t slept for even one minute,” said a beaming Giannis.

“I woke up like this... we’ll actually I didn’t even sleep”

Giannis says he also stole the Larry O'Brien and needs to return it 😂#nba #bucks pic.twitter.com/VEtuPvvDGR — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) July 21, 2021

“Milwaukee, we did it”

Giannis says he’s headed to Chick-fil-A this morning to get 50 piece chicken😂 #bucks #nbachamps pic.twitter.com/CZzBb610WK — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) July 21, 2021

50 piece McNugget 😉😂 — Kostas Antetokounmpo (@Kostas_ante13) July 21, 2021

Chick-fil-A in Pewaukee offered the NBA Champ free food for life.

Hey @Giannis_An34 we heard you want free Chick-fil-A!! We’d love to help you out with that. Message us and we’ll hook you up, FOR LIFE 😍 — Chick-fil-A Pewaukee (@CFAPewaukee) July 21, 2021

