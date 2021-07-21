NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks to hold parade, celebration Thursday

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A parade to celebrate the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks will be held Thursday in downtown Milwaukee.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. It will begin at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave. The route goes west on E. Wisconsin Ave. before turning north on N. Water Street.

The parade will proceed to E. Knapp St. before ending at the Milwaukee River.

Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff will be in the parade.

The parade will be followed by a celebration in the Deer District with players, coaches, owners and executives on stage. That celebration will be in Block 6 of the Deer District, located directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Fifth St.

The Bucks anticipate the celebration will start at 12:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns Tuesday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. It marks the Bucks’ first NBA title since 1971.

Bucks victory parade tomorrow (Thursday) 11am! pic.twitter.com/zJM5oTG3IA — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) July 21, 2021

