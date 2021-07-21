Advertisement

NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks to hold parade, celebration Thursday

Milwaukee Bucks championship parade route.
Milwaukee Bucks championship parade route.(Milwaukee Bucks)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A parade to celebrate the NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks will be held Thursday in downtown Milwaukee.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. It will begin at the intersection of E. Wisconsin Ave. and N. Prospect Ave. The route goes west on E. Wisconsin Ave. before turning north on N. Water Street.

The parade will proceed to E. Knapp St. before ending at the Milwaukee River.

Bucks players, coaches, owners, alumni and staff will be in the parade.

The parade will be followed by a celebration in the Deer District with players, coaches, owners and executives on stage. That celebration will be in Block 6 of the Deer District, located directly north of Fiserv Forum between Vel R. Phillips Ave. and Fifth St.

The Bucks anticipate the celebration will start at 12:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns Tuesday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. It marks the Bucks’ first NBA title since 1971.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down contract extension offer
An Amber Alert was issued July 20, 2021, for Ariania Boutwell of Racine and her four children
Statewide AMBER ALERT for woman, 4 children canceled
July 20 Air Quality Forecast
Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory because of wildfire smoke
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: A month of cases climbing

Latest News

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts while holding the NBA Championship trophy,...
NBA Finals MVP Giannis celebrates 50-point game with 50-piece chicken nuggets
Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) reacts after a slam dunk in front of Phoenix Suns...
Sports and entertainment worlds react to Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns...
Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship merchandise available
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts with the championship trophy after...
Bucks beat Suns to win their 1st NBA championship in 50 years