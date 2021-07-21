Advertisement

NASA chief explores top space issues

By Alana Austin
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As scientists venture deeper into the mysteries of space, new NASA chief Bill Nelson weighs in on what it’s like being at the center of these break-throughs.

From traveling into space as a congressman in the 1980s, to serving in the U.S. Senate with a focus on space issues, now he gushes about this latest journey, putting political life aside to lead NASA through the next chapter of celestial exploration.

“Well, I feel like a kid in a candy store, and I shouldn’t be having this much fun,” joked NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Recently-sworn in NASA Administrator Bill Nelson is over the moon with his new job. While he’s not a formal scientist, he’s closely followed issues surrounding the cosmos for decades. Nelson served as the ranking member on the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

“Most people really support NASA, so for me to be in the middle of this and try to offer some little leadership to our space program as we venture out into the stars is a great privilege for me,” said Nelson.

NASA is reaching new heights - launching a telescope that will trace light emitted billions of years ago. And it is harnessing advanced technology to uncover whether there’s any signs of life on Mars, Venus, and beyond.

“This is going to enable us to further our trying to find other planets like earth that have a habitable atmosphere,” said Nelson.

As NASA plans a return to the moon, and teams up with the private sector on human flights, Nelson applauds the space exploration efforts of entrepreneurs like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.

“I say the more we have the participation of these folks like these billionaires, that’s to the betterment of mankind,” said Nelson.

As the US collaborates with other nations, including Russia, on testing the limits of space, Nelson says China operates independently of the international community.

“We don’t want China to be an adversary, but they’ve got to start opening up and stop being so secretive,” said Nelson.

As NASA searches deeper into hidden stars and solar systems, Nelson tells me they are also investigating UFOs. The federal government recently acknowledged 144 reports of strange sightings in the skies, picked up all over the world by Navy pilots.

“What we see is there’s a phenomenon that we don’t know what it is. Now NASA is looking for life out in the universe,” said Nelson.

Coming back down to earth, NASA scientists also recently issued a report, highlighting the urgency of sea level rise based on predictions about warmer temperatures and lunar activity.

“That’s where we’re going to see in the next decade a lot of coastal flooding,” said Nelson.

While in the Senate, Nelson, a Democrat, worked alongside Republican members to help shape the agenda for NASA on the projects it is now carrying out today. He and then-Senator Kay Bailey Hutchinson (R-Texas), led the way on a key piece of legislation that paved the way for commercial space ventures, NASA exploratory missions and resources for the Kennedy Space Center and Florida’s Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Nelson served in the U.S. Senate until narrowly losing to then-Republican Governor Rick Scott in the 2018 midterm elections. After leaving office, he remained involved in space issues, serving on the NASA advisory council.

Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down contract extension offer
An Amber Alert was issued July 20, 2021, for Ariania Boutwell of Racine and her four children
Statewide AMBER ALERT for woman, 4 children canceled
July 20 Air Quality Forecast
Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory because of wildfire smoke
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: A month of cases climbing

Latest News

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Barnes announces U.S. Senate run
The Volunteer First Responder Housing Act is reintroduced
New bill could provide affordable housing to first responders
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Lt. Gov. Barnes: “Big announcement” looms as Senate run expected
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) holds an event highlighting rare side effects of COVID-19 vaccines
Undecided Sen. Ron Johnson outpaces Democrats in fundraising
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up redistricting lawsuit