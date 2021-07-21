Advertisement

MORE WILDFIRE SMOKE, BUT LESS HUMID TODAY

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Steve Beylon
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The thicker wildfire smoke that prompted yesterday’s air quality alert has been shoved to our west. However, you’ll still notice plenty of elevated smoke in our skies, causing a hazy glow to the sun. Those with respiratory issues will likely be okay today, but air quality might decrease across central Wisconsin this afternoon and evening.

At least weather-wise, this should be the nicest day of the week. We’ll enjoy high temperatures in the 70s this afternoon. A gentle northeast breeze will keep the humidity low for late July.

So where did the muggy air go? It’s been pushed west into the Northern Plains and the Corn Belt for now. This break from the humidity will be short lived though... As high pressure gives way to incoming low pressure tomorrow, our humidity will increase with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. There’s also additional storm chances Friday and into Saturday morning as the hot and muggy weather builds. We’ll head into the weekend with sultry highs spiking in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

WINDS & WAVES:

TODAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS WAVES: 1-3′

THURSDAY: S 5-10 KTS WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Smoky sunshine. Some clouds late. Less humid. HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Mild and calm. LOW: 59

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers and storms. Humidity slowly rises... HIGH: 77 LOW: 64

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. Isolated thunderstorms. HIGH: 88 LOW 72

SATURDAY: Early thundershowers, then sunshine. Hot and humid again. HIGH: 89 LOW 66

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 64

TUESDAY: Sunshine gives way to late storms. Hot and humid. HIGH: 90

