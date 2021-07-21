Advertisement

Milwaukee councilwoman joins crowded U.S. Senate race

Screenshot from Chantia Lewis's Senate campaign video. Lewis, a Milwaukee City Council member,...
Screenshot from Chantia Lewis's Senate campaign video. Lewis, a Milwaukee City Council member, announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, running as a Democrat.(Chantia Lewis for U.S. Senate (via YouTube))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Milwaukee City Councilwoman Chantia Lewis has announced that she’s running for the U.S. Senate, becoming the ninth Democrat to enter the race for the seat currently held by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

Lewis announced her candidacy on Wednesday, a day after Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joined the race. Both Lewis and Barnes are seeking to become the first African American to serve in the Senate from Wisconsin.

Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek a third term next year.

Lewis was elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016.

