Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship merchandise available
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship gear is ready to go.
The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns Tuesday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the team’s first NBA title since 1971.
The Milwaukee Bucks Pro Shop is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday.
From July 26-31, the Pro Shop will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fans can also shop online at https://shop.bucks.com/
