Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship merchandise available

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship gear is ready to go.

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns Tuesday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the team’s first NBA title since 1971.

The Milwaukee Bucks Pro Shop is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday.

From July 26-31, the Pro Shop will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans can also shop online at https://shop.bucks.com/

FIRST NBA CHAMPIONSHIP IN 50 YEARS!! pic.twitter.com/U1nYNYMrbv — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 21, 2021

