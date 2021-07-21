Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship merchandise available

Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns...
Fans watch Game 6 of the NBA basketball finals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:56 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee Bucks NBA Championship gear is ready to go.

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns Tuesday in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the team’s first NBA title since 1971.

The Milwaukee Bucks Pro Shop is open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Sunday.

From July 26-31, the Pro Shop will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fans can also shop online at https://shop.bucks.com/

