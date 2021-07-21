Advertisement

Interview: Teen shares story to raise awareness of juvenile arthritis

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - An area teen is sharing her story to raise awareness of juvenile arthritis.

15-year-old Mira Leurquin of De Pere, who lives with juvenile idiopathic arthritis, says she received her diagnosis more than four years ago.

Dr. Paul Tuttle, a Pediatric and Adult Rheumatologist, discusses what types of treatment are used with juvenile arthritis.

You can catch their interview with Sarah Thomsen above.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers
Report: Aaron Rodgers turned down contract extension offer
An Amber Alert was issued July 20, 2021, for Ariania Boutwell of Racine and her four children
Statewide AMBER ALERT for woman, 4 children canceled
July 20 Air Quality Forecast
Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory because of wildfire smoke
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: A month of cases climbing

Latest News

Sport climbing to make Olympic debut
Sport climbing to make Olympic debut
First Alert Investigation finds more legal woes for ex-car salesman charged in federal probe
First Alert Investigation finds more legal woes for ex-car salesman charged in federal probe
First Alert Investigation finds more legal woes for ex-car salesman charged in federal probe
PFAS contamination remediation effort
DNR hosts 15th public input session on PFAS contamination in Marinette, Peshtigo Wednesday