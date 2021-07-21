Iconic Appleton hotel to undergo re-branding

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The iconic Paper Valley Hotel in downtown Appleton is undergoing a metamorphosis. The Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley will become the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel by late this year or early next year. But the re-branding is more than just a name change.

For nearly 40 years the Paper Valley has been a staple on College Avenue in downtown Appleton. And once renovations are completed on the 388 room hotel, the soon-to-be Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel, will be part of one of the most recognizable names in hospitality.

“The Hilton brand does carry some weight. While we worked with some Red Lion’s to try and bring them east of the Mississippi River, what have here now with the Hilton brand is a global recognition - everybody knows or they should know the Hilton name,” says property general manager Linda Garvey.

Carrying the Hilton name comes with a standard that is expected of the brand. Every guest room in the hotel is being updated to include a walk-in shower, as well as other, Hilton amenities. Some of the property’s restaurants will be renovated, as well as the expansion of the fitness center.

Cosmetic work will be completed in the lobby, pool, and conference area of the property too. It’s work that will make the space more attractive to visitors, which is even more important as post-pandemic travel both personally and professionally is picking up.

According to Pam Seidl, executive director of the Fox Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau, “I’m very excited that the community is now getting the hotel that it deserves and a hotel that will support the quality of the Fox Cities Exhibition Center and very very excited for what this means for the future of our community to bring in more tourism, to bring in that economic impact from tourism.”

While renovations are already underway, hotel management expects them to be completed by late this year, early next year and then they will officially flip the switch to become the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel.

