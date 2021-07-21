Green Bay man arrested for suspected 10th OWI

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is behind bars for what court documents say is a 10th Operating While Intoxicated Charge after allegedly hitting a light pole with his vehicle last week.

According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Kit Vandenheuvel’s felony OWI charge of 10 or more has been modified by a General Alcohol Concentration Enhacer.

Court documents show Vandenheuvel was formally charged Wednesday in Brown County.

The complaint states officers arrived at the 300 block of North Broadway Street for a report of a vehicle vs. light pole just after 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.

When officers arrived, they say they found Vandenheuvel awake and disoriented, but his head was bleeding.

Police add a light pole was laying on the ground in the area.

According to documents, Vandenheuvel’s wife was on speaker phone, and he told her “I messed up, smashed my car... whatever I get, I got coming to me”, and “I only hurt myself, I did not hurt anyone else.”

Vandenheuvel then allegedly told police he hadn’t drank in a while, but had started again due to everything he was seeing online.

On Friday, July 16, the Department of Corrections had issued a warrant for Vandenheuvel.

He was eventually taken to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where an OWI crew met him and officers.

Police say Vandenheuvel’s vehicle was south on Broadway Street, and hit a light pole after crossing the centerline.

According to his wife, Vandenheuvel had a drinking problem, and they are currently separated.

Later on, the complaint states Vandenheuvel admitted to drinking all day to take away anxiety.

Court records show his previous OWIs were from 1990, two in 1993 and 1994, one in 1997, two in 2003 and one in 2004.

If convicted, Vandenheuvel could face a fine of up to $50,000, spend up to 15 years in prison, or both.

As of this publishing, online court records have not updated to show when his next court date is.

