Developing leaders on the bus

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A local company is offering a unique, re-imagined approach to leadership training.

The goal is to take companies where they want to go, literally, by getting executives all on board.

As the founder and CEO of Prophit Co., a communication company focused on organizational health, Joe Kiedinger’s leadership bus is ready to roll.

“I’m inspired by Walt Disney and inspired by added delight, and so the bus idea came in as a perfect metaphor for moving a company forward, business owners understand that we have to get people on the bus, moving in the right direction, where’s the destination, are they on the right seats on the bus and I thought man, this bus could be fun,” says Kiedinger.

Prophit Co. took ownership of the bus in June.

Already, he has some surprise corporate excursions on the books, including a Northwoods adventure and a day at The Automobile Gallery in Green Bay.

“And we’ll tie in this rich history this company has with the history of the cars and they have a beautiful board room here for an intimate group that they can see the back-setting, while they’re doing curriculum, of these beautiful cars, so they’ll have a chance to show up, we may have some special surprises along the way, and just make it delightful, memorable and leadership doesn’t have to be this serious coat and tie thing, it’s just a human thing,” explains Kiedinger.

Kiedinger says the bus’s mission is simple, to create a memorable experience that in turn develops a lasting bond leadership can build upon

“This isn’t a bachelor party bus, this isn’t a party thing, we can make it a party thing but it has to be around sound leadership principles and what the leaders is trying to instill in their team, because we have to make an impact, leadership is starving nowadays and I think people are a little, I think we’re kind of self-absorbed, get kind of paranoid and what Prophit Co. does is help release that from the person to be their true selves and to help pull out their vision so they can share it with their team and get them on board and get them excited,” says Kiedinger.

Prophit Co.’s leadership curriculum centers on harnessing the power of dignity to get team members on the bus and moving in the same direction.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.