Championship Bucks gear already online and coming to Green Bay soon

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 50-year NBA title drought ending last night, July 20, with a Milwaukee Bucks victory over the Phoenix Suns is cause for an update to some Wisconsin fans’ wardrobes. Considering how long they’ve had to wait, Bucks enthusiasts are ready to spend the summer decked out in style.

Kohl’s customers at the Mason Street store arrived Wednesday morning still representing their team from the night before and ready to buy more.

“I’m looking for hats for sure and probably jerseys,” Bucks fan, Calvin Peters, said. “Plus, any other merchandise we can purchase from Kohl’s.”

Besides Kohl’s, you can also buy in-store gear at Green Bay’s DICK’S Sporting Goods and Milwaukee’s Bucks Pro Shop. However, getting the official championship merchandise released less than 24 hours ago is harder to come by.

“Oh, everybody wants that,” Peters emphasized. “Fifty years we’ve never had a championship in Milwaukee. We’re ready.”

You can also purchase championship gear online while supplies last at the NBA Store or Fanatics.

Shoppers have already recognized the type of economic impact this victory will have on the Badger State - or should we say, Bucks State?

“We’re not one of the big markets and when something like this happens here it’s a big deal,” Josh Jarocki, a life-long Bucks fan, said. “It brings in a lot of money to Wisconsin and Milwaukee specifically. So, I think it will be a big deal for Wisconsin.”

Green Bay Kohl’s stores on the east side and in Bay Park Square will have official championship gear by tomorrow morning. Once it arrives from Milwaukee.

