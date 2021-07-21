Bucks fans celebrate NBA Championship across the Fox Valley

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - Celebrations were in full swing across the state Tuesday night as the Milwaukee Bucks won their first NBA Championship in 50 years.

Watch parties were held in bars for fans who weren’t able to make it down to Milwaukee for the game.

More than a dozen parties were connected to the Wisconsin Herd.

“It’s unexplainable. The excitement, the feeling in it to win everything at the end of the day for the Bucks, we got this, this is our year, let that sink in,” said Bucks fan Anthony Meacham of Appleton. “It was a great experience. I came from Florida tonight and was able to make the end of the game, and they won and it was the experience of a lifetime and I enjoyed it a lot.”

Action 2 News also caught up with a couple of Bucks fans from Oshkosh.

“Bucks in six, I never thought I’d see this. Never thought I’d see this. I’m so happy... They did it... What else can I ask for? I can’t ask for anything,” said Spencer Woulf.

“It was a party,” said Zac Stahowiak. “It’s wild. Champagne flying everywhere.”

The Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night by a score of 105-98 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at home. It was the fourth game in a row the Bucks had won, after falling to the Suns for the first two games of the series, which were played in Phoenix.

65,000 people were allowed in the Deer District Tuesday night for the outdoor watch party, a capacity which was more than double from Saturday night.

