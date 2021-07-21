Appleton’s Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley to rebrand as Hilton hotel

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A downtown Appleton landmark is undergoing a rebrand.

The Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley will soon be known as the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley.

“After a property refresh, the hotel will open its doors under Hilton’s flagship brand in late 2021,” reads a statement from Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Driftwood Hospitality.

The hotel will be operated by Driftwood Hospitality Management out of Appleton. It will be a Red Lion until the Hilton conversion later this year.

As Action 2 News reported in 2019, the Red Lion Paper Valley Hotel fell behind on room tax payments. Those room taxes have funded a number of high-profile construction projects, including the Fox Cities Exhibition Center.

The exhibition center is attached to the hotel and the city has a contract with the hotel to manage it.

At the time, the manager told Action 2 News the room tax was tied up in legal proceedings after the hotel’s corporate owner, Inner Circle Investments, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.