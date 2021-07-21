1 arrested in Manitowoc following multi-hour standoff with police, SWAT team

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities say a man is in custody following a standoff with police and the SWAT team in Manitowoc early Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 2:30 p.m. near S. 14th Street and Division Street.

The report was for a person who was threatening to kill his family members, and witnesses told police early-on that a 43-year-old Manitowoc man was inside stabbing items in the house, and was under the influence of drugs.

Officials say when they arrived, they found the man damaging property with a knife, and was acting erratic.

According to police, the SWAT team was called in due to the danger the man posed to others.

Although attempted negotiations went on for hours, police say the man refused to communicate with negotiators, and add he would occasionally yell threats towards police.

In addition to yelling threats, police add he also brandished knives and would go back into the home. That’s where he - according to officials - appeared to consumer more drugs.

Eventually, police say chemicals were used to take the man into custody by the SWAT team. Officials say the man is being held on multiple charges involving drug possession, making threats to Law Enforcement Officers, and Domestic Violence.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Police did not immediately specify what time the man was taken into custody.

The man’s name has not been released as of this time.

Officials are asking anyone who has information about the incident to contact one of the following agencies, and can also remain anonymous:

Manitowoc Police Department - 920-686-6500

Crime Stoppers - 920-683-4466, or by using the P3 app

