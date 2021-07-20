Advertisement

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Barnes announces U.S. Senate run

Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes
Lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes is running for U.S. Senate.

The Democrat made the announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

“Hard-working families deserve every opportunity, but politicians like Senator Ron Johnson aren’t delivering. Instead of changing our dreams, we need to change the game. Join us,” reads Barnes’ announcement.

Barnes joins a large field of Democrats seeking the seat held by Republican Ron Johnson. Johnson has not yet announced if he’s running for reelection in 2022.

Johnson has raised more money in the last three months than the Democratic field. Johnson’s latest campaign finance filings show he raised $1.2 million between April and June and had $1.7 million cash on hand.

Barnes was elected to office in 2018 with Gov. Tony Evers.

“Mandela Barnes is a good friend and has been a great partner working to address challenges facing our state, and I’ve always said I would support any decision Mandela made about how best to serve the people of Wisconsin,” said Evers.

“At the end of the day, Wisconsin deserves better than someone like Ron Johnson, who’s chosen to embrace reckless conspiracies that have risked public health and jeopardized our state’s economic recovery. We’re lucky to have strong Democratic candidates who are running to send him packing, and I look forward to supporting Wisconsin Democrats’ choice to take on Ron Johnson in 2022.”

Other Democrats who have announced candidacy:

Gillian Battino

Sarah Godlewski

Chris Larson

Alex Lasry

Adam Murphy

Tom Nelson

Peter Peckarsky

Election day is Nov. 8, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to a weapons call at Walmart in Bellevue. July 19, 2021.
Police looking for man in weapons call at Green Bay area Walmart
Richard "Rick" Klimek is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl at a campground in...
Camper accused of sexually assaulting girl at Waupaca County campground
Eagle III emergency rescue helicopter
Child on moped hit by pickup truck in Brown County
WISCONSIN state map with CORONAVIRUS lettering, on texture, finished graphic
UPDATE: Wisconsin COVID-19 hospitalizations up 38%
A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Randall Froehlich, who was last seen Sunday at...
Missing man identified in Silver Alert spotted in Oshkosh

Latest News

The Volunteer First Responder Housing Act is reintroduced
New bill could provide affordable housing to first responders
Source: Mandela Barnes campaign Facebook page
Lt. Gov. Barnes: “Big announcement” looms as Senate run expected
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) holds an event highlighting rare side effects of COVID-19 vaccines
Undecided Sen. Ron Johnson outpaces Democrats in fundraising
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Supreme Court takes up redistricting lawsuit