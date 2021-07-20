Wisconsin issues AMBER ALERT for woman and four missing children

RACINE, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide AMBER ALERT was issued Tuesday afternoon for a woman and her four children.

The Racine Police Department says Ariania Boutwell left Racine with her four children Monday afternoon at 4 P.M. Since then, she hasn’t responded to any contact from family or friends. The police department says it’s concerned for their safety. They don’t know where she might have headed.

Boutwell drives a 2016-model, red Chevy Sonic. It might have a temporarily Illinois tag, but police aren’t sure.

Boutwell is a Black woman, 23 years old, 5′2″ tall and 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

The children are six months to 7 years old:

Zy’Mere, age 7; Zariee, age 4; Zamari, age 2; and Zakyi, 6 months.

