Wisconsin DNR issues air quality advisory because of wildfire smoke

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - An air quality advisory was issued by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Tuesday because of smoke from wildfires in Canada being carried over our state. The advisory is effective until midnight.

The DNR says the air may be unhealthy for people in sensitive groups, including people with respiratory or heart problems, the elderly, and children. People may also be affected by the air quality during strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged period of time.

The smoke from wildfires have created hazy skies during these recent sunny days and resulted in bright red sunsets and orange moonrises.

The DNR is anticipating spikes in the amount of fine particulate matter as the smoke is carried from the northeast to the southwest by a frontal boundary Tuesday. Brad Spakowitz will have more details on Action 2 News at 4:30 during his 3 Brilliant Minutes segment.

